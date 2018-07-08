Stone will be dealt to Chicago in a three-team deal that also sees Timofey Mozgov going to Orlando, Bismack Biyombo heading to Charlotte and Jerian Grant moving to Orlando, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With the Bulls organization seemingly committed to Kris Dunn and Cameron Payne as its point guard options, there was little reason to keep Grant around. So, Chicago sent him to Orlando -- a team that needs a point guard -- while receiving another prospect in Stone in return. However, it seems unlikely Stone, who played 175 minutes last season, will see much more run on his new team.