Holiday is not expected to play in Tueday's matchup with the Clippers despite being active and available, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Despite the Bulls receiving a warning from the NBA regarding resting players, Holiday appears likely to sit out a second straight contest while the team attempts to get some younger guys more time. Antonio Blakeney is the player that coach Fred Hoiberg is likely going to try and get more playing time for, which should keep Holiday out of the rotation. That said, Holiday will be dressed and available to play, so he could see some minutes if needed.