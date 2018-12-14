Bulls' Justin Holiday: Another solid line in loss
Holiday turned in 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 38 minutes in the Bulls' 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City on Thursday.
Holiday checked in second only to Zach LaVine in scoring on the night for the Bulls, snapping a rather two-game streak of single-digit point tallies in the process. The six-year veteran has encouragingly remained in the starting five despite the recent returns of Kris Dunn and Bobby Portis, and he logged 35 and 38 minutes over his last two games, respectively. If he can keep a hold of his starting job at the three, Holiday should continue to be a valued asset in all formats, considering he's amply proven capable of strong production across the stat sheet.
