Holiday posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Holiday has been inconsistent to say the least this year, as he has failed to put together more than three consecutive double-digit point games this whole season. However, he does contribute in all five major categories, making him a valuable asset to the Bulls and owners alike.