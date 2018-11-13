Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects 14 points Monday
Holiday posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 103-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Holiday has been inconsistent to say the least this year, as he has failed to put together more than three consecutive double-digit point games this whole season. However, he does contribute in all five major categories, making him a valuable asset to the Bulls and owners alike.
