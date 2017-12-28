Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects nine rebounds Wednesday
Holiday scored 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 win against New York.
Aside from scoring in double-digits for the third straight game, Holiday missed his third double-double by a single rebound on Wednesday. In his last ten games, the guard is averaging 5.0 rebounds to go along with 10.9 points. For the season, Holiday is averaging career-highs in minutes (33.5), three-point percentage (36.4 percent), rebounds (4.6), assists (2.3) and points (13.4). Starting a career-high 33 games to date, Holiday has thrived in his second stint with Chicago.
