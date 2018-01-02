Bulls' Justin Holiday: Contributes 14 points in OT loss

Holiday registered 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Holiday continues to serve as an excellent backcourt complement to Kris Dunn, as he's now posted six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and continues to offset some recent inconsistent shooting with solid work on the glass. The 28-year-old is thriving with the first taste of extended playing time in his five-year career, as he's now averaging a solid 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.8 minutes in his first 36 games.