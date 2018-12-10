Holiday could see his role impacted as the Bulls near full strength.

Holiday emerged as one of the team's leaders in minutes over the first month-plus of the season, and he heads into Monday's game against the Kings averaging 34.9 per game. He saw just 20 minutes of action Saturday against Boston, but that was due in large part to the fact that the game was a 56-point blowout, so a number of the Bulls' regulars were done for the night early in the second half. Holiday is a more natural fit on the wing, but with Bobby Portis and Kris Dunn both set to return Monday following extended absences, it remains to be seen whether Holiday will continue to regularly play 30-plus minutes. The 29-year-old holds season-long averages of 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting a career-best 39 percent from deep on 7.6 attempts per game.