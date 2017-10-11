Bulls' Justin Holiday: Double-doubles with 28 points Tuesday

Holiday totaled 28 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist across 29 minutes during a 108-94 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Holiday was phenomenal in the win, as he shot the ball excellently, picked up his first double-double of the preseason and helped out on the defensive end with three steals. He likely won't be this good once the regular season starts, especially when Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (finger) return, but he could have some short term value.