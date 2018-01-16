Holiday scored 25 points (8-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

The seven made three-pointers were a career high, but it was the third time in the last seven games that Holiday has drained five or more. The journeyman wing is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 boards, 3.7 threes and 2.3 assists over that stretch, but with Zach LaVine now healthy and slowly getting his legs back under him, Holiday's usage could begin to dwindle.