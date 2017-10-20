Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drops 15 points Thursday

Holiday finished with 15 points (5-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.

While not very efficient, Holiday was certainly a focal point of the Bulls' offense Thursday. He took the most shots on the team and fired off an absurd 12 three-pointers. If he continues being a high-volume player, he should be considered as a pickup off the waiver wire.