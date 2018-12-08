Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drops 20 points in Friday's win
Holiday finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over the Thunder.
Holiday was excellent for the Bulls again Friday, scoring 20 points to go with three steals. He hit a clutch three-pointer with just seconds remaining to give the Bulls a two-point lead. Despite Westbrook's efforts at the other end, Lauri Markkanen then sealed the win with a knifing cut to the basket. Holiday is rolling along as a top 35 player in standard formats and has been one of the most improved players thus far this season.
