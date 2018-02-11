Bulls' Justin Holiday: Elite thievery in loss
Holiday had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 2Pt, 3-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 loss to Washington.
Holiday scored in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game while chipping in with a season-high four steals. The return of Zach LaVine does not seem to have impacted Holiday's role within the team as he continues to see at least 30 minutes per night. His efficiency remains questionable but is not having as much of an impact for owners as his volume has dropped. He is a borderline hold in standard leagues for his scoring and three-pointers as well as his occasional flurry of steals.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Solid offensive showing in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drains career-high seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Contributes 14 points in OT loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Produces 11 points in win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects nine rebounds Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...