Holiday had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 2Pt, 3-4 FT), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 loss to Washington.

Holiday scored in double-figures for the fourth consecutive game while chipping in with a season-high four steals. The return of Zach LaVine does not seem to have impacted Holiday's role within the team as he continues to see at least 30 minutes per night. His efficiency remains questionable but is not having as much of an impact for owners as his volume has dropped. He is a borderline hold in standard leagues for his scoring and three-pointers as well as his occasional flurry of steals.