Bulls' Justin Holiday: Expected to rejoin rotation
Holiday is expected to rejoin the rotation after the NBA issued a warning to the Bulls this week regarding resting healthy players, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Holiday has been held out of five of the Bulls' last six games despite being completely healthy, in what appeared to be an effort by the Bulls to evaluate some younger talent while also improving their draft positioning. However, the NBA has since stepped in and will essentially be forcing the Bulls to play both Holiday and Robin Lopez. What sort of workload or role Holiday will ultimately have at this point is still unclear, but it should be a situation to monitor closely until clarification by the league is provided. Holiday's return to the rotation could mean less minutes for guys like David Nwaba, Paul Zipser or Denzel Valentine.
