Bulls' Justin Holiday: Four steals in Saturday's loss
Holiday contributed 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Houston.
Holiday had another four steals Saturday, continuing his excellent defensive season. He only played 25 minutes in this one which is down significantly from his last few games. He was in some early foul trouble which may have been a factor. Lauri Markkanen also made his season debut and it will be interesting to see whether that has an impact on Holiday's playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Matches career high in assists•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Keeps cruising in narrow loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Has career-night in loss Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Puts up 12 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects 14 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Plays team-high 38 minutes Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.