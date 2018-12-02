Holiday contributed 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 loss to Houston.

Holiday had another four steals Saturday, continuing his excellent defensive season. He only played 25 minutes in this one which is down significantly from his last few games. He was in some early foul trouble which may have been a factor. Lauri Markkanen also made his season debut and it will be interesting to see whether that has an impact on Holiday's playing time moving forward.