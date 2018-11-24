Holiday finished with 27 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to Miami.

Holiday was magnificent for the Bulls Friday, dropping 27 points to go with a career-high 13 rebounds and a full line. Holiday has quietly been putting up standard league value on the back of almost three triples and 1.6 steals per game. He is also playing close to 35 minutes per night and that appears locked in with Denzel Valentine (ankle) basically ruled out for the season. Holiday needs to be on a roster everywhere and if for some reason he is sitting on your waiver wire, run and grab him.