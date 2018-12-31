Holiday tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 40 minutes during Sunday's 95-89 loss to Toronto.

Holiday scored in double-figures for the fourth time in his last five games, finishing with 11 points to go with another four steals. Holiday played a team-high 40 minutes in the loss, continuing to provide the Bulls with great numbers on the defensive end of the floor. He has managed at least three steals in three of his past four games and despite some inconsistent shooting, is one the more valuable fantasy assets on the Bulls roster.