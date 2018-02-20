Holiday will come off the bench following the All-Star break, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Holiday has started all 56 games he's played in so far this season, but will now have to settle for a bench role while the Bulls begin to focus on developing some younger talent. Veterans Holiday and Robin Lopez are being sent to the bench, while youngsters Christiano Felicio and David Nwaba enter the starting five. Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson confirmed this move would be put in place for an extended period of time, so look for Holiday's role to take a hit moving forward. After averaging 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.1 minutes minutes this season, fantasy owners can expect these numbers to fall across the board, though his exact workload is still somewhat unclear.