Bulls' Justin Holiday: Impressive two-way effort Tuesday

Holiday recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, three steals and three rebounds across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pelicans.

Holiday seems to be in line to occupy the team's starting shooting guard spot while Zach LaVine (knee) remains sidelined. He certainly made his case Tuesday, playing well on both sides of the rock.

