Bulls' Justin Holiday: In starting lineup Monday
Holiday will start in Monday's game against the Nets, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Holiday hasn't played in either of the Bulls last two games as the team shifts towards playing more of its younger talent, but with Zach LaVine (rest) out Monday, Holiday will be inserted into the starting lineup yet again. With that said, it's likely Holiday is still limited in the contest in favor of a younger player off the bench like Denzel Valentine.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Out of rotation again Saturday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Headed for bench role after break•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Elite thievery in loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Solid offensive showing in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drains career-high seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...