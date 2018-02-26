Holiday will start in Monday's game against the Nets, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Holiday hasn't played in either of the Bulls last two games as the team shifts towards playing more of its younger talent, but with Zach LaVine (rest) out Monday, Holiday will be inserted into the starting lineup yet again. With that said, it's likely Holiday is still limited in the contest in favor of a younger player off the bench like Denzel Valentine.