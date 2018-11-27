Bulls' Justin Holiday: Keeps cruising in narrow loss
Holiday tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 37 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Though the Bulls welcomed a rotation forward back from a three-game absence in rookie Chandler Hutchison (back), his return didn't have much of an impact on Holiday, who topped 30 minutes for the fifth consecutive game. Holiday has averaged 16.2 points, 7.6 boards, 4.0 treys, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and one block over that stretch, numbers that make him worth owning in just about every fantasy format for the time being. The swingman will likely lose some appeal -- as well as some usage -- within the next few weeks with all of Kris Dunn (knee), Bobby Portis (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (elbow) expected to return from long-term injuries.
