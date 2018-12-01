Holiday had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.

Holiday matched his career high in assists while swiping three or more steals for the sixth time this season. Holiday has earned less than 30 minutes just once through 15 November appearances, and he remains the team's lone two-way player at small forward.