Bulls' Justin Holiday: Matches career high in assists
Holiday had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-88 loss to the Pistons.
Holiday matched his career high in assists while swiping three or more steals for the sixth time this season. Holiday has earned less than 30 minutes just once through 15 November appearances, and he remains the team's lone two-way player at small forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Keeps cruising in narrow loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Has career-night in loss Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Puts up 12 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects 14 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Plays team-high 38 minutes Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.