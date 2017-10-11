Bulls' Justin Holiday: Named starter to begin year
Holiday will open the regular season as the Bulls' starting shooting guard, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Holiday posted 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 threes made (35.5 percent) across 20.0 minutes per game last season in New York. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but he showed upside last season, recording season highs of 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, six steals and five made threes. It's tough to gauge who will be the No. 1 option, No. 2 option and so forth on the Bulls, but Holiday should certainly make his case to be high on that pecking order.
