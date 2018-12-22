Holiday finished with 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 37 minutes Friday against Orlando.

Holiday missed all five of his shots from deep and finished the night with a 27.2 field-goal percentage, but he still contributed in a 90-80 win. His shooting touch has been a concern of late, going 15-for-54 from the floor over his previous five contests (27.8 percent). Holiday will aim to correct his woes Sunday in Cleveland.