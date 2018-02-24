Bulls' Justin Holiday: Out of rotation again Saturday
Holiday will not dress for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
For the second straight game, the Bulls will rest both Holiday and Robin Lopez in a not-so-transparent attempt to both free up opportunities for young players and improve the team's lottery chances. It's unclear when Holiday might rejoin the rotation, but for the time being he's an afterthought in fantasy leagues of any size.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Headed for bench role after break•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Elite thievery in loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Solid offensive showing in Monday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drains career-high seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...