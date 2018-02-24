Play

Holiday will not dress for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

For the second straight game, the Bulls will rest both Holiday and Robin Lopez in a not-so-transparent attempt to both free up opportunities for young players and improve the team's lottery chances. It's unclear when Holiday might rejoin the rotation, but for the time being he's an afterthought in fantasy leagues of any size.

