Bulls' Justin Holiday: Plays 37 minutes in tough loss
Holiday recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Bulls.
Holiday was solid again Thursday, almost helping his team to an upset road victory. He has been one bright spot for the Bulls this season, and along with Kris Dunn, appears locked into the starting guard position for the time being. Zach LaVine is near a return, however, and will almost certainly take some time away from Holiday. The Bull are in no rush to get LaVine back into full swing though, so there is still some time for Holiday to maintain his current value.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points, sinks career-high six treys•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores season-high 27 points in win over Charlotte•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Will return to lineup Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Shines again in overtime loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...