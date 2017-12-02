Bulls' Justin Holiday: Plays 37 minutes in tough loss

Holiday recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Bulls.

Holiday was solid again Thursday, almost helping his team to an upset road victory. He has been one bright spot for the Bulls this season, and along with Kris Dunn, appears locked into the starting guard position for the time being. Zach LaVine is near a return, however, and will almost certainly take some time away from Holiday. The Bull are in no rush to get LaVine back into full swing though, so there is still some time for Holiday to maintain his current value.