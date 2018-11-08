Holiday managed 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two assists, one rebound, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Holiday continued his impressive, yet surprising start to the season Wednesday with another nice all-around performance. With a number of injuries to key players, Holiday has certainly made the most of the opportunities given to him. He is averaging close to 12 points per game to go with over 1.5 steals. While his upside is not the best, he absolutely in the standard league discussion, albeit at the backend of your squad.