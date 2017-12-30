Bulls' Justin Holiday: Produces 11 points in win
Holiday mustered 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 119-107 win over the Pacers.
Holiday has now strung together four straight double-digit scoring efforts and has at least one steal in five straight as well. The 28-year-old guard has seen the occasional scoring downturn recently due to some shooting struggles, but he's fought through those at times by continuing to put the ball up and also remaining efficient from the charity stripe. Factoring in Friday's production, he's averaging 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.7 minutes heading into the final contest of December against the Wizards on Sunday.
