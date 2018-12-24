Holiday ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 victory over Cleveland.

Holiday had a nice game Sunday, scoring in double-digits for just the third time in his last eight games. He continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Bulls as well as his fantasy owners. He is a consistent source of three-pointers and steals and should be rostered everywhere.