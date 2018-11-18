Bulls' Justin Holiday: Puts up 12 points in loss
Holiday tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 loss to the Raptors.
Holiday remains the second-best source of production for the Bulls behind Zach LaVine and his first-half performance against the Bucks on Friday was a great example of how explosive Holiday can be on occasion. The Bulls just have too many issues and it severely limits Holiday's ability to produce on a regular basis.
