Holiday tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 loss to the Raptors.

Holiday remains the second-best source of production for the Bulls behind Zach LaVine and his first-half performance against the Bucks on Friday was a great example of how explosive Holiday can be on occasion. The Bulls just have too many issues and it severely limits Holiday's ability to produce on a regular basis.