Holiday (coach's decision) said he will re-join the starting five Wednesday against the Grizzlies but won't play a lot, as the Bulls are still evaluating other players, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The NBA recently issued a warning to the Bulls this week regarding resting healthy players, which has apparently prompted them to re-insert Holiday back into the starting five, likely sending David Nwaba back to the bench. That said, Holiday is not expected to play starter's minutes and is, therefore, a risky DFS option.