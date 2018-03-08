Holiday had 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Holiday played sparingly as expected in his return to the lineup, though he was perfect from the field. David Nwaba, who moved to the bench while Holiday reclaimed his starting spot, finished with eight points, four boards, and one dime in 24 minutes. The Bulls were issued a warning by the powers that be, leading them to re-insert Holiday into the active rotation. It remains unclear whether his minutes will be ramped up going forward, but he clearly made the most of every second (and shot attempt) on Wednesday.