Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 17 in Friday's loss

Holiday scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

He closed out the exhibition schedule with a strong performance, giving Holiday some momentum heading into the regular season. The 28-year-old will handle starting two-guard duties until Zach LaVine (knee) gets healthy, and Holiday's ability to hit the three on a roster that will be lacking in established scoring threats could give him some DFS value during that period.