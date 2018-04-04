Holiday scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three assists, three steals and a rebound in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 win over the Hornets.

The Bulls' starting five got the entire fourth quarter off, but Holiday still came through with his best scoring performance in nearly two months. With his minutes and production both inconsistent, however, it'll be tough to rely on the 28-year-old in a fantasy lineup over the season's remaining games.