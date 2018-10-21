Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points in Saturday's loss
Holiday had 19 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 38 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Pistons.
Holiday was extremely efficient on offense, finishing with over twice as many points as field-goal attempts. Moreover, he is far and away the best wing defender on a team that's downright dismal on that end. Monday's matchup with the Mavericks is likely to be another high-scoring, fantasy-friendly affair.
