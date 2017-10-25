Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss
Holiday had 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
Holiday continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises in the early stages of the regular season, providing well-rounded contributions while serving as one of the go-to offensive options for the Bulls. It will be interesting to see whether Holiday can maintain this level of play when Zach LaVine (knee) eventually returns. Nevertheless, Holiday has the size and versatility to slide to small forward at that point, and he's making the case that he deserves to play heavy minutes all year long.
