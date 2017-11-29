Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points, sinks career-high six treys

Holiday had 25 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 loss to the Suns.

Holiday finished with a career high in treys and matched his career high in assists while filling up the box score across every category. Holiday has had his fair share of rough shooting nights while operating as one of the top offensive options, but fantasy owners in leagues that primarily value counting stats can't really complain. The eventual return of Zach LaVine (knee), who could be back by mid-December, might cut into Holiday's share of shots. Nevertheless, it may help him improve his overall efficiency.