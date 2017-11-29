Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points, sinks career-high six treys
Holiday had 25 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 loss to the Suns.
Holiday finished with a career high in treys and matched his career high in assists while filling up the box score across every category. Holiday has had his fair share of rough shooting nights while operating as one of the top offensive options, but fantasy owners in leagues that primarily value counting stats can't really complain. The eventual return of Zach LaVine (knee), who could be back by mid-December, might cut into Holiday's share of shots. Nevertheless, it may help him improve his overall efficiency.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores season-high 27 points in win over Charlotte•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Will return to lineup Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Shines again in overtime loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.