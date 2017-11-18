Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores season-high 27 points in win over Charlotte
Holiday scored a season-high 27 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3 PT) in a 123-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Holiday also added three rebounds and three steals to his tally. as his 36 minutes played were the highest in two weeks. The role should be there for Holiday to score consistently too, as he has taken double-digit shots in every game this season. The next step for Holiday is to add some peripheral statistics, as his 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks are below par for fantasy relevant players.
