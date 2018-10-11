Holiday totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason victory over the Pacers.

Holiday found himself in the starting lineup once again Wednesday and played well, finishing with 22 points including four triples. The injury to Lauri Markkanen (elbow) appears to have opened up some time for Holiday and he may even begin the season as a member of the starting five. After a mini-breakout last season, Holiday is going to struggle to produce similar numbers with the Bulls adding Wendell Carter and Jabari Parker as well as having a healthy Zach LaVine. Holiday is not standard league relevant but could be worth a look in deeper formats, at least until Markkanen makes his return.