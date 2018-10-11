Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 22 points Wednesday
Holiday totaled 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason victory over the Pacers.
Holiday found himself in the starting lineup once again Wednesday and played well, finishing with 22 points including four triples. The injury to Lauri Markkanen (elbow) appears to have opened up some time for Holiday and he may even begin the season as a member of the starting five. After a mini-breakout last season, Holiday is going to struggle to produce similar numbers with the Bulls adding Wendell Carter and Jabari Parker as well as having a healthy Zach LaVine. Holiday is not standard league relevant but could be worth a look in deeper formats, at least until Markkanen makes his return.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starts again Monday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play in finale•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.