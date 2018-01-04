Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's loss

Holiday scored 26 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Raptors.

It's the fifth time this season Holiday's scored 20 or more points, snapping a streak of eight straight games in which he hadn't managed to contribute more than 15. The journeyman guard is enjoying his best NBA campaign in his return to Chicago, but his inconsistency still restricts his fantasy value to deeper season-long formats.