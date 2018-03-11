Holiday will move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Holiday started the last two games for the Bulls, but will move to the bench Sunday in favor of David Nwaba. Considering Chicago will likely attempt to develop some younger talent over the last month of the season, Holiday's role will likely continue to diminish and makes him someone to avoid for fantasy purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories