Bulls' Justin Holiday: Solid offensive showing in Monday's loss
Holiday accounted for 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.
Holiday got off to a red-hot start, scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter, a tally that largely consisted of a trio of three-pointers. The 28-year-old has remained active despite Zach LaVine's full immersion into the offense after a delayed start to his season, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in four straight, and six of his last seven. However, an extended shooting slump that he snapped out of Monday -- one that saw him drain just 30.6 percent of his shots over the prior eight contests -- has capped his overall production.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drains career-high seven threes in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 26 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Contributes 14 points in OT loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Produces 11 points in win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Collects nine rebounds Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Plays 37 minutes in tough loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...