Holiday accounted for 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.

Holiday got off to a red-hot start, scoring 11 of his points in the first quarter, a tally that largely consisted of a trio of three-pointers. The 28-year-old has remained active despite Zach LaVine's full immersion into the offense after a delayed start to his season, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in four straight, and six of his last seven. However, an extended shooting slump that he snapped out of Monday -- one that saw him drain just 30.6 percent of his shots over the prior eight contests -- has capped his overall production.