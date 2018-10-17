Holiday will start during Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Coach Fred Hoiberg liked what he saw from Jabari Parker coming off the bench, so the small forward spot has opener up for Holiday. With Denzel Valentine (ankle) questionable, there's an opportunity for Holiday to see the kind of run he did last season. During 2017-18, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes.