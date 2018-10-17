Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starting for opener
Holiday will start during Thursday's season opener against the 76ers, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Coach Fred Hoiberg liked what he saw from Jabari Parker coming off the bench, so the small forward spot has opener up for Holiday. With Denzel Valentine (ankle) questionable, there's an opportunity for Holiday to see the kind of run he did last season. During 2017-18, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.5 minutes.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores team-high 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starts again Monday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play in finale•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points in Saturday's loss•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...