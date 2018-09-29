Holiday will start at small forward in Sunday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Usual starter Lauri Markkanen is dealing with an elbow sprain and could miss up to two months of action, so the Bulls' will shift Jabari Parker to cover his spot, while Holiday will enter the starting five at small forward. This suggests Holiday could open the season with the top unit, but it will be a situation to monitor over the next few weeks just to be sure. A starting role obviously means more minutes for Holiday and an uptick in his fantasy value, though he'll still likely only be the fourth option offensively considering the presences of Parker, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.