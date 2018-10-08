Holiday will start in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets.

With Lauri Markkanen likely to miss two months due to an elbow injury, Holiday will once again draw the start at small forward and Jabari Parker has been shifted to power forward. At this point, it appears Holiday is in the mix for a starting job to open the regular season, although Denzel Valentine could also see extended playing time when he returns from a minor ankle issue.

