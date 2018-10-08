Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starts again Monday
Holiday will start in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets.
With Lauri Markkanen likely to miss two months due to an elbow injury, Holiday will once again draw the start at small forward and Jabari Parker has been shifted to power forward. At this point, it appears Holiday is in the mix for a starting job to open the regular season, although Denzel Valentine could also see extended playing time when he returns from a minor ankle issue.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play in finale•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Starting at shooting guard Saturday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.