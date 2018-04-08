Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points in Saturday's loss
Holiday delivered 15 points (5-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Nets.
Holiday got to the 15-point mark despite a forgettable shooting night, especially from distance. The journeyman two-guard is just 7-for-26 from the floor of the last two games, including 2-for-15 from three-point range. However, his average of 12.3 shot attempts per contest over the first four games of April has helped him to three double-digit scoring efforts over that stretch. Holiday has also rounded out his lines with multiple steals in three straight, and given his starting role, he remains a DFS tournament option over the final two games of the season.
