Bulls' Justin Holiday: Tallies 15 points Wednesday
Holiday produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nuggets.
Holiday continues to get plenty of run at the small forward position for the Bulls, but continue to solely produce from behind the arc. He had just one shot attempt that wasn't a three-pointer, and while the season-high in assists is encouraging, Holiday remains more of a one-trick pony that needs to be hot to have a solid outing.
