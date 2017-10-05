Bulls' Justin Holiday: Underperforms in preseason loss

Holiday posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 118-71 loss to the Mavericks.

holiday eventually yielded to Denzel Valentine and Jerian Grant after a poor start. Holiday will likely be in a timeshare with the aforementioned guards until Zach Levine (knee) returns from injury. The situation at this position is still too muddled to make a determination on any fantasy value, so Holiday should be avoided in most formats.