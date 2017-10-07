Bulls' Justin Holiday: Wakes up with 21 in preseason win

Holiday tallied 21 points (6-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's 114-101 win over the Bucks.

Holiday got red-hot from beyond the arc Friday, draining five threes in seven attempts. He looked calm and poised on the floor, which is a welcome sign for Chicago fans who are waiting for newly-acquired Zach LaVine (knee) to recover and take the reins at shooting guard. While this was a nice outing for Holiday, the 2 is going to be a timeshare of Holiday, Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine in LaVine's absence and the Bulls aren't exactly expected to light things up in the East. He may have some value if you bet on LaVine with a speculative pick and need a handcuff, but right now the 28-year-old has little fantasy value.