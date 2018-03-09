Holiday will remain in the starting five for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Holiday made his return to the starting five after the NBA warned the Bulls about resting healthy players, and coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed at shootaround that both Holiday and Robin Lopez will start Friday's contest. Holiday played 17 minutes Wednesday against Memphis -- his first action after three straight DNP-CDs -- and he finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3PT), four rebounds and one assist.