Bulls' Justin Holiday: Will return to lineup Friday
Holiday (personal) will play and start in Friday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Holiday was absent from Wednesday's blowout loss to the Thunder due to the birth of his child, but he'll be set to start and likely play his regular dosage of minutes Friday. As a result, either Jerian Grant or Kris Dunn are expected to return to the bench, but coach Fred Hoiberg is yet to decide which one will remain in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Shines again in overtime loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 25 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Drops 15 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Justin Holiday: Scores 17 in Friday's loss•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...