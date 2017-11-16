Bulls' Justin Holiday: Will return to lineup Friday

Holiday (personal) will play and start in Friday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Holiday was absent from Wednesday's blowout loss to the Thunder due to the birth of his child, but he'll be set to start and likely play his regular dosage of minutes Friday. As a result, either Jerian Grant or Kris Dunn are expected to return to the bench, but coach Fred Hoiberg is yet to decide which one will remain in the starting lineup.